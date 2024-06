Share on email (opens in new window)

Louisiana lawmakers expanded the state's list of execution methods to include nitrogen hypoxia and the electric chair Thursday, moving the state closer to resuming the death penalty after a 14-year pause. Why it matters: It marks a new era for Louisiana under Gov. Jeff Landry. His predecessor, John Bel Edwards, opposed the death penalty. Proponents say this is an important step in getting justice for victims, while death penalty opponents say the new methods are cruel.

The big picture: The bill was one of more than a dozen to pass in the Republican-controlled legislature during a special session to overhaul the state's criminal justice system.

The state has relied on lethal injections since 1991, when its electric chair, dubbed "Gruesome Gertie," was banned.

Yes, but: The ingredients for lethal injections are increasingly hard to find.

The state hasn't had an execution since 2010 due to the shortage and legal battles, according to the Associated Press.

Other changes that passed include:

Between the lines: Landry campaigned on many of the issues covered in the special session.

The other side: Critics argue the changes won't reduce crime, and Democrats have said they'll be expensive to implement.

By the numbers: Lawmakers approved $26 million in spending during the session, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

About $3 million will go to the Louisiana National Guard mission to help Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's immigration enforcement effort at the border.

Lawmakers also approved money for starting Troop NOLA, a new permanent Louisiana State Police troop in New Orleans.

What's next: Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to sign the bills into law next week.

