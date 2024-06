Share on email (opens in new window)

The Sourdough King breakfast sandwich is dressed with roasted garlic aoli. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Wakin' Bakin' in Mid-City fits the bill for a casual, family-friendly breakfast option with outdoor dining. What I ordered: Sourdough King breakfast sandwich ($16) with Cajun smashed hash. The sandwich had bacon, eggs, spinach, tomatoes, cheese and avocados with a delicious roasted garlic aoli.

The hash was Creole-spiced boiled potatoes that are smashed, fried and then spiced again. I loved this crispy side.

If you go: Wakin' Bakin' has locations in Mid-City and the French Quarter.

The venue is tiny, so be prepared to wait for a table and for your food.

The vibe: The restaurant's outdoor picnic tables were filled with families and friends on the day I ate at the Mid-City location. We were all enjoying the gorgeous patio weather.

There was a constant stream of people picking up take-out orders, too.