The Eagles, Ali Wong, Tet Fest and more things to do in New Orleans

Ali Wong, who won an Emmy last month for her role in "Beef," brings her comedy tour to New Orleans this weekend. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The Eagles are in town. So is comedian Ali Wong. Plus, it's Vietnamese New Year, and there's a dog parade with fake glitter poop.

Here are several ideas to keep you busy this weekend in New Orleans.

Thursday

🪡 Big Chief Shaka Zulu hosts a free event from 6:30-9pm at Angela King Gallery to talk about the rich history of Black Masking Indians. The artist salon is meant as a way to connect with other creatives and share ideas. (Details)

Friday

🐲 Tet Fest, the annual celebration of Vietnamese New Year, is this weekend at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. The event is free with food for sale. (Details)

🥂 The Windsor Court hosts a Bubbles & Caviar popup from 4-7pm at Le Salon. (Reservations)

🤹🏻‍♀️ A silent theater and juggling show from Belgium will be at Big Couch at 7:30pm. (Tickets)

Saturday

🦅 The Eagles bring "The Long Goodbye — Final Tour" to the Smoothie King Center. The show starts at 7:30pm with special guest Steely Dan. (Tickets)

🤣 Ali Wong brings her national comedy tour to the Mahalia Jackson Theater at 8pm. (Tickets)

🐾 It's National Boston Terrier Day, and there's a 10am meetup at Lafreniere dog park for humans and their Boston terriers. (Details)

🎸 The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra partners with the Classical Mystery Tour for a Beatles tribute show at the Orpheum at 7:30pm. (Details)

🎵 WYES and WWNO host a free screening at 11am of "Gospel," a new history series, along with a panel discussion with members of the local gospel music community moderated by Sally-Ann Roberts. (Details)

Sunday

🐩 The 30th Annual Mardi Paws Dog Parade starts in Covington at 2pm. The signature throw is glitter poop. (Route)

🎶 Maryland State Boychoir's Young Men's Chorus has a free performance at 4pm at Trinity Episcopal Church. (Details)