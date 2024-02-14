Feb 14, 2024 - Culture
Punny New Orleans Valentine's messages to help you up your game
Happy Valentine's Day, New Orleans! Yes, we're wiped out from Mardi Gras, but we can still take a minute to celebrate our sweethearts.
Driving the news: New Orleanians are clever, so of course we are going to put a local twist on Valentine's messages.
Flashback: Sarah Tiambeng Cain and Jeremy Stewart created NOLA Valentines in 2014, according to WGNO, and the punny, New Orleans-centric messages were a hit.
- The cofounders have moved on to other projects, but the messages live on via social media.
A few of our favorite #nolavalentines from over the years:
- I got roux babe. (NOLA Valentines via Fleurty Girl)
- Let's take our love to Endymion and beyond. (NOLA Valentines via David Mora)
- My love for you is rarer than a left turn on Tulane. (@elsbet on X)
- Baby, are you a confetti cannon because your love is electrifying? (@newscarolyn on X)
- You're the reason for my parade. (@theabitabeer on X)
- Baby, you're hotter than crawfish and sweeter than a king cake. (@TheNolaGirl on X)
- My love for you burns stronger than a hot ass New Orleans August afternoon. (@neworleansheat on X)
- I'd cross Bourbon for you. (@arsonistkitten on X)
- You're the signature throw on the shelf of my heart. (@LiteraryBeardo on X)
- Roses are red / violets are blue / I would wait in line at Hansen's / Just for YOU. (@tchoupa_style on X)
- Roses are red / violets are red / Just you and me / Make the dopest krewe. (@Bruisey on X)
