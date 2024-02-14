Punny New Orleans Valentine's messages to help you up your game

Share on email (opens in new window)

Happy Valentine's Day, New Orleans! Yes, we're wiped out from Mardi Gras, but we can still take a minute to celebrate our sweethearts. Driving the news: New Orleanians are clever, so of course we are going to put a local twist on Valentine's messages.

Flashback: Sarah Tiambeng Cain and Jeremy Stewart created NOLA Valentines in 2014, according to WGNO, and the punny, New Orleans-centric messages were a hit.

The cofounders have moved on to other projects, but the messages live on via social media.

A few of our favorite #nolavalentines from over the years:

My love for you burns stronger than a hot ass New Orleans August afternoon. (@neworleansheat on X)

I'd cross Bourbon for you. (@arsonistkitten on X)

You're the signature throw on the shelf of my heart. (@LiteraryBeardo on X)

Roses are red / violets are blue / I would wait in line at Hansen's / Just for YOU. (@tchoupa_style on X)

Roses are red / violets are red / Just you and me / Make the dopest krewe. (@Bruisey on X)

See more on X.