2 New Orleans area teachers win "Oscars for teaching" award

headshot
Photo shows Kelly Ryan reacting to winning a Milken award

Kelly Ryan is the first Milken Educator Award recipient in St. Tammany Parish. Photo: Courtesy of Milken Family Foundation

Congrats to two New Orleans area teachers who were recognized this month with a Milken Educator Award, which is like the Oscars for teaching.

  • Kelly Ryan, a science teacher at Northshore High School in Slidell.
  • Lauren Waguespack, a science teacher at Harry Hurst Middle School in Destrehan.

By the numbers: The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

Zoom out: Two other Louisiana teachers were honored this year with the award — Christine Bayard in Iberia Parish and Derrick Winn in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Photo shows Lauren Waguespack smiling in a school hallway with students
Lauren Waguespack teaches 6th grade science in Destrehan. Photo: Milken Family Foundation
avatar

