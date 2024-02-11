2 hours ago - News
2 New Orleans area teachers win "Oscars for teaching" award
Congrats to two New Orleans area teachers who were recognized this month with a Milken Educator Award, which is like the Oscars for teaching.
- Kelly Ryan, a science teacher at Northshore High School in Slidell.
- Lauren Waguespack, a science teacher at Harry Hurst Middle School in Destrehan.
By the numbers: The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize.
Zoom out: Two other Louisiana teachers were honored this year with the award — Christine Bayard in Iberia Parish and Derrick Winn in East Baton Rouge Parish.
