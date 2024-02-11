2 New Orleans area teachers win "Oscars for teaching" award

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Kelly Ryan is the first Milken Educator Award recipient in St. Tammany Parish. Photo: Courtesy of Milken Family Foundation

Congrats to two New Orleans area teachers who were recognized this month with a Milken Educator Award, which is like the Oscars for teaching.

Kelly Ryan, a science teacher at Northshore High School in Slidell.

Lauren Waguespack, a science teacher at Harry Hurst Middle School in Destrehan.

By the numbers: The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

Zoom out: Two other Louisiana teachers were honored this year with the award — Christine Bayard in Iberia Parish and Derrick Winn in East Baton Rouge Parish.