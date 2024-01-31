Causeway's lawyers investigating if new federal rules apply to their funny road signs

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Commission is crossing their fingers and toes that new federal guidance for electronic road signs doesn't apply to them.

Driving the news: The Federal Highway Administration's new rule for the road manual says highway signs should be simple, direct and avoid wording "intended to be humorous," Axios' Shauneen Miranda reports.

States have two years to comply.

What's happening: The Causeway's lawyers are looking into the rules, Causeway general manager Carlton Dufrechou tells Axios New Orleans.

While the Causeway is incorporated into the federal highway system, Dufrechou says, it doesn't receive federal funds.

"We know the Causeway commuter better than the federal government. The idea of making this one rule to fit all is not necessarily the best idea."

State of play: The Causeway is the king of funny signs in New Orleans metro. From telling Jim Cantore to stay away to proclaiming "We were robbed" after the no-call Saints game, the signs are a hit with drivers.

The Causeway allows residents to submit their ideas and features them on "What's Up Wednesdays."

Popular Causeway messages include:

"Texting and driving? Oh cell no."

"Seatbelts give the best hugs."

"Steering wheels are not handsfree devices."

"Use dat blinkah" (this got a shoutout on NBC's "Today" show).

What he's saying: "We think they're positive and enforce safety awareness," Dufrechou said. "When you can put a little bit of lightness in the messages on the board, they seem to go a lot further."

Meanwhile, Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, tells Axios New Orleans that nothing will change for DOTD's sign strategy under the new rules.

"We are very much in line with what they are saying," he said, adding that DOTD's messages are road- and safety-related, even if they are clever.

Flashback: The agency started using humor in its messages and social media about 10 years. It does a more lighthearted message on Mondays across the state, Mallett said, if there's not a pressing construction or safety issue like fog or rain.

Messages include "Winners wear their seatbelts" during sporting events and "Even Santa wears a seatbelt" during the holidays, he said.

The state has 65 electronic signs on highways. You can view the current messages on 511la.org.

Zoom out: Transportation agencies across the nation have long embraced catchy, clever digital signs. You might have seen these signs out roadtripping.

Virginia: "Get Your Head out of Your Apps" and "Driving Fast and Furious? That's Ludacris!" (Go deeper)

Massachusetts: "Use yah blinkah" and "Stay classy Massachusetts." (Go deeper)

Mississippi: "100 is the temperature not the speed limit" and "Tailgating is for football not highways" and "Slow down and smell the pumpkin spice." (More photos)

Ohio: "O-H-I-Whoa! Watch your speed."

Arizona: "I'm just a sign asking a driver to use turn signals."

The big picture: The funny signs seem to work, or at least garner more attention than regular signs, according to a 2021 study by the cognitive research team at Virginia Tech, per NPR.

Researchers there used a brain mapping helmet to measure prefrontal cortex activity in 300 Virginia drivers in response to signs, writes Karri Peifer at Axios Richmond.

They found that funny signs, or ones that used wordplay, resulted in more brain activity and therefore indicated drivers were more likely to pay attention to them.

Yes, but: The study did not show whether the signs resulted in better or safer driving, which is kind of the point, federal highway officials have argued, Karri adds.