West Bank golf course to be transformed into 1st-time homebuyer neighborhood

The houses in the development will have a midcentury modern design. Rendering: New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

An old golf course in Terrytown is being converted into a planned community for first-time homebuyers and senior citizens.

Driving the news: New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity and community leaders broke ground Monday on Rising Oaks, a 150-house development next to Athlos Academy and Hong Kong Market.

The goal is to make it a community of affordable homes for educators, first responders, musicians, hospitality workers and others in the so-called middle, officials say.

The big picture: Rising Oaks, an estimated $56 million endeavor, is the most ambitious project in Habitat's 40-year history in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish and others have given $5 million, and leaders plan to fundraise the rest to develop the 40 acres.

The goal is to build four houses per month and finish the development in four to five years, according to Jay Huffstatler, Habitat's chief advancement officer.

Rising Oaks is a planned Habitat for Humanity development at 1001 Behrman Highway in Terrytown. Rendering: Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity

Zoom in: The development will have single-family homes, smaller homes for people 55+ and mixed-use buildings for a community center, child care, shops and a credit union.

Plus, there will be a walking trail, dog park and other green space.

"We should have a place where families can thrive not just exist," said Marguerite Oestreicher, Habitat's executive director.

The details: The homes are built in a midcentury modern style, which Habitat execs say is a nod to Terrytown, the first planned community in Jefferson Parish in the 1960s.

Context: Habitat's last big project was Musicians' Village, which has 81 homes in the Upper 9th Ward.

Steve Glenn, playing the tuba at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, is a Habitat homeowner and said the stable living situation has giving him the time to perform more around the world. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

How it works: Habitat allows eligible people to buy a home with 0% financing.

In lieu of a downpayment, homebuyers put in 250 hours of "sweat equity," volunteering with Habitat and other community organizations, according to Emma Weiss, Habitat's outreach director. (More about the process)

What he's saying: Owning a Habitat home gave musician Steve Glenn a "level of calm that only comes from not stressing about making a rent that's too high."

Increasing rents are driving out too many of his culture bearer friends, he told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking.

Habitat for Humanity and community leaders broke ground Monday, Jan. 22, on Rising Oaks in Terrytown. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Dirt work has started at Rising Oaks in Terrytown as seen on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The senior homes in Rising Oaks will have a small footprint for people 55 and up. Rendering: Courtesy of New Orleans Area Habitat