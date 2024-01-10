Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans is No. 50 (of 50) on Zillow's predictions for the hottest U.S. housing markets in 2024.

Why it matters: Being not-hot isn't necessarily a bad thing, in this instance.

The big picture: San Antonio, Denver, Houston and Minneapolis also sit near the bottom of this year's Zillow ranking of hottest housing markets.

Zoom in: New Orleans earned a low ranking in part because Zillow predicts local home prices will fall 6% in 2024.

What they're saying: New Orleans is a significant market because it's one place where "even pandemic-driven demand failed to take off," Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud tells Axios.

This relatively low demand should keep prices cool in 2024, compared to other U.S. metros.

The other side: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis and Providence are anticipated to be the hottest markets, according to Zillow.

Those metros are projected to have strong demand and steady home values, per the report.

Yes, but: Agents say there are more factors at play in Louisiana.

Last year was slow because of high interest rates and low inventory, according to one Shreveport real estate agent.

A Baton Rouge agent cited the "golden handcuffs" phenomenon: People with mortgage rates below 4% couldn't move without spending a lot more cash.

This year will be a seller's market in Louisiana with high demand and low supply of homes, according to a forecast from Houzeo, a for-sale-by-owner site.

