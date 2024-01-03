Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

DXC Technology has a New Orleans office in the high rise building at 1615 Poydras Street. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Two Monroe businessmen bought the 23-story office building on Poydras Street that's home to DXC Technology, writes Stephanie Riegel for NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune. Brothers Eddie and Joseph Hakim bought it for an undisclosed sum from New Orleans businessman Frank Stewart, who Riegel says has been downsizing his real estate portfolio. Between the lines: New Orleans scored big wins when Gameloft, DXC Technology and GE opened offices here in recent years. But, the three companies struggled, and the state clawed back thousands in incentives after they failed to meet local hiring targets. DXC is now trying to sublease four of its six floors, Riegel writes.

Why it matters: It's one of a handful of business stories that broke while most people were unplugged for the holidays. Here are a few other stories you may have missed.

🪦 City of the Dead, a $10 million theme park-style project from businessmen Joe Jaeger and Barry Kern, is on hold amid concerns there may be human remains on the property from a nearby cemetery. (🔒 NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

🏀 The New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King have renewed the arena naming rights contract. The initial $40 million agreement was set to expire this year. (AP)

🏥 Blue Cross' proposed sale to Elevance is moving forward under a new proposal after opposition to the original one. A hearing is set for February. (🔒 NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

👀 The Historic New Orleans Collection bought the building that houses the now-closed K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen for $5 million. (🔒NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

⛹️ Surge Adventure Park in Metairie has closed. The company says it will open a new entertainment concept nearby. (Facebook)

🔭 The Audubon Planetarium has reopened in New Orleans East. Programming resumes next month. (details)

🥤 Coca-Cola's processing plant in Elmwood, the largest one in the state, is getting an $18 million upgrade. (🔒 NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

🏗️ The Port of New Orleans is getting a $73.77 million grant to help with building the first phase of the $1.8 billion Louisiana International Terminal in Violet. (Press release)

🛋️ Arhaus, a home furnishings store, has closed its downtown location and opened in Lakeside Shopping Center. (Biz New Orleans)

⛪ Hobby Lobby donated the former Valence Street Baptist Church building to NOLA Baptist Church. The building is at the corner of Magazine and Valence streets. (🔒 NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Go deeper: Louisiana's new business hotspots.