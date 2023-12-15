Share on email (opens in new window)

Keep your trash out of the landfill and out of the hands of potential identity thieves with these recycling and shredding events in New Orleans.

Christmas lights: Audubon Zoo is recycling string lights until Jan. 13. Put your unwanted lights in the large bin at the zoo's front entrance.

Free shredding: Orleans Parish residents can bring up to 50 pounds of personal or sensitive documents to the city's Recycling Drop-Off Center (2829 Elysian Fields Ave.) throughout the year.

The next event is Saturday from 8am to 1pm. See more dates.

Christmas trees: Christmas trees will be picked up from curbs in New Orleans between Jan. 8 and 12.