Dec 15, 2023

Where to recycle Christmas lights and shred papers for free in New Orleans

Keep your trash out of the landfill and out of the hands of potential identity thieves with these recycling and shredding events in New Orleans.

Christmas lights: Audubon Zoo is recycling string lights until Jan. 13. Put your unwanted lights in the large bin at the zoo's front entrance.

Free shredding: Orleans Parish residents can bring up to 50 pounds of personal or sensitive documents to the city's Recycling Drop-Off Center (2829 Elysian Fields Ave.) throughout the year.

Christmas trees: Christmas trees will be picked up from curbs in New Orleans between Jan. 8 and 12.

  • More recycling details are expected later from other parishes.
