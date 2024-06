Several farms grow Christmas trees near New Orleans that residents are welcome to cut down for the holidays. Driving the news: New Orleans has plenty of cut trees at lots around town that normally come from out of state. If you want to cut one down yourself, you'll need to drive to the North Shore or Mississippi.

Worth noting: Louisiana has been in a drought for months. At least one tree farm in Kentwood isn't opening for the season.

"Tree care will be very important this year," Country Pines Christmas Tree Farm told customers on Facebook.

"Due to the extremely low amounts of water they've received and significant heat this year, they may likely drink more water than usual."

How it works: The farms usually open the Friday after Thanksgiving and go until they are sold out.

Tree varieties differ at each farm, but the Leyland cypress is a common type.

Some farms are cash only or charge fees if you use a credit card. Many have gift shops.

What's happening: Here are several nearby farms from the Southern Christmas Tree Association. Check farm hours before you go.

Go deeper: