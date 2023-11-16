Oak Street Po-Boy Festival and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is this weekend, and Christmas events are starting. Here are some ideas for things to do this weekend.

Friday

🤣 Hell Yes Fest, New Orleans' comedy festival, is all weekend. (Schedule)

📚 Words & Music Festival continues Friday and Saturday with music, poetry, workshops and live readings. (Details)

Saturday

🎄 The Celebration in the Oaks Preview Party is Saturday night at City Park. It combined with Jingle Bells & Beer this year. (Tickets)

🕺 Sober Fest is Saturday at The Sugar Mill. The alcohol-free event has music, games and food. (Tickets)

🧑‍🎄 Santa arrives at Lakeside Shopping Center on Saturday morning with a parade. (Tickets)

🦕 The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performs the score to "Jurassic Park" during a movie viewing Saturday night at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. (Details)

🐱 The Louisiana SPCA is hosting "Caturday" on Saturday at the Children's Resource Center Library. Craft cat toys and play with the adoptable felines. (Details)

Sunday

🥖 The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival offers food and music Sunday during a street party that draws nearly 50,000 people each year. (Details)

🎵 The Music in the Garden series continues Sunday with Salvador Avila and Susanne Ortner doing a free performance in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden. (Details)

Next week

🎨 A new exhibit opens Tuesday at The Cabildo Museum celebrating the works of Hunt Slonem, an internationally acclaimed painter and sculptor. (Details)

