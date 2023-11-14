Nov 14, 2023 - Education

New Orleans is 14th most educated city in U.S., Forbes says

headshot
Illustration of a golden apple on a stack of books.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

New Orleans can count itself among the most educated cities in the U.S., according to Forbes Advisor.

Driving the news: New Orleans ranked 14 in the list of 100 cities, falling just under Boston, which is home to prestigious schools such as Harvard and MIT.

Why it matters: People with higher levels of education tend to earn more money, Forbes says.

How it works: The rankings counted degrees but also factored in dropout rates, racial disparities and gender gaps.

By the numbers: 41.5% of New Orleans' residents 25 years and older have a bachelor's degree, Forbes said. Nearly 19% have a graduate degree.

State of play: New Orleans is home to several four-year schools, including the University of New Orleans, Xavier, Dillard, Southern, Holy Cross, Tulane and Loyola.

Yes, but: Our high school dropout rate isn't great at 9.93%.

  • New Orleans also has a significant education racial gap of 27.02%, Forbes said. That's the disparity when comparing degree completion rates among white students versus all students.

Meanwhile, Baton Rouge ranked No. 45, where about 35% of residents have bachelor's degrees, and its high school dropout rate is 11.41%.

Zoom out: Arlington, Virginia, was Forbes' smartest city with 76% of adults having a bachelor's degree.

  • Atlanta was second, followed by Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas.

Go deeper: See the full list of 100 cities.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more