Each weekend at RenFest has a different theme like pirates or vikings. Photo: Nick Gagliano/Louisiana Renaissance Festival

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is in full swing, literally — there are daily sword fights on the sprawling grounds outside Hammond.

The big picture: The family-friendly festival, in the rustic, make-believe Village of Albright, is a fun day trip from New Orleans.

It's every weekend in November and the first two weekends in December, rain or shine. Each weekend has a different theme.

Gates open at 9:45am. It's good to arrive early to avoid the traffic jam that often builds up on the country roads leading to the festival.

How much: Tickets are $12 for children and $25 for adults in advance. They are more expensive at the gate and have sold out in the past.

The ticket includes dozens of shows, like live jousting, falconry, sword swallowing, glass blowing, whip-cracking, juggling, belly dancing and plenty of music and comedy.

Activities like archery and pony rides are extra.

Costumes are encouraged by not required at theLouisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty

Costumes: People dress up, but you don't have to.

You can also buy a costume at the fest — wings, crowns, elf ears, swords, hats, corsets, kilts, parasols, jewelry and leather clothing.

Wear comfortable shoes because the ground is dirt, and there's a lot of walking.

Parking: Parking is free this year, says RenFest spokesman Nick Gagliano.

The parking lots are also bigger, which made things much smoother on opening weekend compared with last year, he said.

Food: Expect festival food with a medieval twist, such as turkey legs, mermaid donuts, mead, deep fried pickles, chicken nuggets, funnel cakes, butterbeer and kettle corn.

Most of the 30+ vendors take cards, but bringing cash is a good idea.

A belly dancing troupe performs at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond, Louisiana, in 2020. Photo: Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty

💭 Carlie's thought bubble: This festival is so much fun. They do a terrific job of immersing you in a 16th century village in the woods.

Pro tip: Bring hand sanitizer and extra toilet paper for the porta potties.

