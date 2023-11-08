Louisiana Renaissance Festival: Dates, ticket prices and themes
The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is in full swing, literally — there are daily sword fights on the sprawling grounds outside Hammond.
The big picture: The family-friendly festival, in the rustic, make-believe Village of Albright, is a fun day trip from New Orleans.
- It's every weekend in November and the first two weekends in December, rain or shine. Each weekend has a different theme.
- Gates open at 9:45am. It's good to arrive early to avoid the traffic jam that often builds up on the country roads leading to the festival.
How much: Tickets are $12 for children and $25 for adults in advance. They are more expensive at the gate and have sold out in the past.
- The ticket includes dozens of shows, like live jousting, falconry, sword swallowing, glass blowing, whip-cracking, juggling, belly dancing and plenty of music and comedy.
- Activities like archery and pony rides are extra.
Costumes: People dress up, but you don't have to.
- You can also buy a costume at the fest — wings, crowns, elf ears, swords, hats, corsets, kilts, parasols, jewelry and leather clothing.
- Wear comfortable shoes because the ground is dirt, and there's a lot of walking.
Parking: Parking is free this year, says RenFest spokesman Nick Gagliano.
- The parking lots are also bigger, which made things much smoother on opening weekend compared with last year, he said.
Food: Expect festival food with a medieval twist, such as turkey legs, mermaid donuts, mead, deep fried pickles, chicken nuggets, funnel cakes, butterbeer and kettle corn.
- Most of the 30+ vendors take cards, but bringing cash is a good idea.
💭 Carlie's thought bubble: This festival is so much fun. They do a terrific job of immersing you in a 16th century village in the woods.
- Pro tip: Bring hand sanitizer and extra toilet paper for the porta potties.
