TSA found meth found hidden in seafood boil seasoning at New Orleans airport

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This container of seafood boil was hiding a bag of meth at MSY in New Orleans. Photos: TSA

TSA found a pound of meth hidden inside a container of seafood boil seasoning during a security check at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Driving the news: TSA posted pictures of a Ziploc baggy filled with white powder that was covered in spices inside a 3lb-jar of Zatarain's Pro Boil.

"It's never a well-seasoned plan to tuck away a pound of meth anywhere, let alone in your zesty cookout powder," wrote TSA on its Instagram, which is known for humorous takes on serious topics.

What they're saying: "There was definitely something fishy about this container," TSA wrote. "Needless to say, our officers at MSY Airport weren't impressed with this spicy find."

Zoom out: TSA said officers don't search for illegal drugs, but if any are found, they are referred to law enforcement.

In this case, the passenger was arrested and faces federal charges, TSA said late last month. It wasn't immediately clear where the passenger was heading and what charges they would face.

Threat level: Spices are "generally good to go," TSA said.

But, anything over 12 ounces should be removed from carry-on bags and put in a separate bin for x-ray screen.

"This way we can all keep calm and curry-on!" TSA wrote.

Separately: Last year, State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested a man in a Terrebonne Parish bayou after reportedly catching him with sharks and meth on his boat.