The wood-fired artichokes come with a ramekin of spicy remoulade for dipping. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Artichokes call to me at restaurants, so there was no question I'd be ordering them during a recent dinner at Boulevard American Bistro in Elmwood.

What I ordered: Wood-fired artichokes ($16) with mustardy remoulade

The dish comes with three halves of nicely charred artichokes seasoned with flakes of salt and pepper.

It's big enough to share or combine with soup or a salad to turn into a meal. They have wine pairings too.

Worth noting: The restaurant provides warm washcloths at the table so you can clean up your hands after enjoying this finger food.

Zoom out: Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts owns Boulevard and has five locations.

Creole Cuisine also owns A Tavola, Big Easy Daiquiris, Broussard's Restaurant, Cafe Maspero and other restaurants.