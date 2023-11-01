38 mins ago - Food and Drink

Must-try appetizer in New Orleans: Artichokes at Boulevard

headshot
Photo shows three artichoke halves with a ramekin of spicy remoulade sauce

The wood-fired artichokes come with a ramekin of spicy remoulade for dipping. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Artichokes call to me at restaurants, so there was no question I'd be ordering them during a recent dinner at Boulevard American Bistro in Elmwood.

What I ordered: Wood-fired artichokes ($16) with mustardy remoulade

  • The dish comes with three halves of nicely charred artichokes seasoned with flakes of salt and pepper.
  • It's big enough to share or combine with soup or a salad to turn into a meal. They have wine pairings too.

Worth noting: The restaurant provides warm washcloths at the table so you can clean up your hands after enjoying this finger food.

Zoom out: Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts owns Boulevard and has five locations.

  • Creole Cuisine also owns A Tavola, Big Easy Daiquiris, Broussard's Restaurant, Cafe Maspero and other restaurants.
Photo shows the interior of Boulevard in Elmwood.
Boulevard in Elmwood has several seating options, along with a bar area. Reservations are recommended. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more