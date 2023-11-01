38 mins ago - Food and Drink
Must-try appetizer in New Orleans: Artichokes at Boulevard
Artichokes call to me at restaurants, so there was no question I'd be ordering them during a recent dinner at Boulevard American Bistro in Elmwood.
What I ordered: Wood-fired artichokes ($16) with mustardy remoulade
- The dish comes with three halves of nicely charred artichokes seasoned with flakes of salt and pepper.
- It's big enough to share or combine with soup or a salad to turn into a meal. They have wine pairings too.
Worth noting: The restaurant provides warm washcloths at the table so you can clean up your hands after enjoying this finger food.
Zoom out: Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts owns Boulevard and has five locations.
- Creole Cuisine also owns A Tavola, Big Easy Daiquiris, Broussard's Restaurant, Cafe Maspero and other restaurants.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.