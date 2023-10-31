Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The state put out a "kids version" tutorial for drivers learning to navigate the new diverging diamond interchange in Kenner. Screenshot: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Louisiana's first diverging diamond interchange opened this week in Kenner near the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Why it matters: Drivers need to get familiar with a new traffic pattern at the busy intersection.

Driving the news: The state Department of Transportation and Development restriped the intersection of Loyola Drive at the Interstate 10-Veterans Boulevard interchange over the weekend.

The new configuration eliminates left turn signals at Loyola Drive and has northbound and southbound traffic temporarily cross to opposite sides through the intersection.

Zoom out: The first diverging diamond opened in America in 2009 in Missouri. Now there are 15o in the U.S., according to DOTD.

The big picture: DOTD is wrapping up a $125.6 million project to overhaul the I-10/Loyola interchange and make it easier to get to the airport.

Two I-10 flyover ramps opened earlier this month that connect to the airport.

Construction started in 2020 on the project. The original schedule called for the interchange to be finished in 2021 and the flyover ramps in 2022.

What's next: Construction will continue for several months at the interchange, DOTD said in a statement.

Additional medians, signage and a new shared-used pedestrian path are expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.