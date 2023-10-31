How to use Louisiana's 1st diverging diamond interchange
Louisiana's first diverging diamond interchange opened this week in Kenner near the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Why it matters: Drivers need to get familiar with a new traffic pattern at the busy intersection.
Driving the news: The state Department of Transportation and Development restriped the intersection of Loyola Drive at the Interstate 10-Veterans Boulevard interchange over the weekend.
- The new configuration eliminates left turn signals at Loyola Drive and has northbound and southbound traffic temporarily cross to opposite sides through the intersection.
Zoom out: The first diverging diamond opened in America in 2009 in Missouri. Now there are 15o in the U.S., according to DOTD.
The big picture: DOTD is wrapping up a $125.6 million project to overhaul the I-10/Loyola interchange and make it easier to get to the airport.
- Two I-10 flyover ramps opened earlier this month that connect to the airport.
- Construction started in 2020 on the project. The original schedule called for the interchange to be finished in 2021 and the flyover ramps in 2022.
What's next: Construction will continue for several months at the interchange, DOTD said in a statement.
- Additional medians, signage and a new shared-used pedestrian path are expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.