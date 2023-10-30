1 hour ago - News

Louisiana is 2nd deadliest state for pedestrians

Data: Governors Highway Safety Association; Map: Axios Visuals

Pedestrians are dying at higher rates in Louisiana than elsewhere in the country, according to federal data.

Why it matters: New Orleans officials are embracing a "complete streets" policy to make the city friendlier for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and public transit users.

By the numbers: In 2021, 184 pedestrians were killed in Louisiana, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • The state's pedestrian fatality rate is 3.98 per every 100,000. The national rate is 2.23.
  • New Mexico had the highest rate: 4.82.

Zoom in: New Orleans had 21 pedestrian deaths in 2021, compared with 49 vehicle fatalities and seven bike fatalities, according to the city dashboard.

Data: New Orleans Police Department; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Meanwhile, New Orleans has the highest rate of fatal bicyclist crashes among major metro areas in the U.S.

  • There were on average 9.9 fatal bike crashes for every million residents here between 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via NHTSA — up 11% from 2012-2016.
  • Nationally, the average was 2.7 fatal bicycle crashes per million residents during the same time frame.
  • So far in 2023, police have reported five fatal bike crashes in New Orleans.

Zoom out: Pedestrian fatalities nationally have skyrocketed 77% since 2010, compared to 25% for all other traffic-related deaths, according to a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

  • At least 7,508 pedestrians were struck and killed by cars in the U.S. in 2022 — the most in 41 years.

The biggest danger zone? Fast-moving roads alongside busy retail and service areas with lots of foot traffic.

  • In urban areas, such arterial roadways make up about 15% of all roads but account for 67% of pedestrian deaths, according to a report from StreetLight Data, which tracks mobility trends using anonymized cellphone data and other sources.

What they're saying: "Every day, 20 people go for a walk and do not return home," GHSA CEO Jonathan Adkins said in a statement.

  • "These are people living their daily lives — commuting to and from school and work, picking up groceries, walking the dog, getting some exercise — who died suddenly and violently."
  • "The saddest part is that these crashes are preventable. We know what works: better-designed infrastructure, lower speeds, addressing risky driving behaviors that pose a danger to people walking."

