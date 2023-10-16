Renderings: Developers plan riverfront park with restaurants for Uptown New Orleans

The Batture is a proposed park with restaurants along the Mississippi River near the Audubon Zoo. Rendering: Courtesy of Federated Historic Holdings

Two New Orleanians are proposing a new Uptown riverfront park with space for playing, eating and drinking.

Driving the news: The project, called The Batture, will be like The Fly but with food, drinks and "other mixed-use elements," developers Ben Jacobson and Casey Burka of Federated Historic Holdings say.

Jacobson and Burka bought the Bisso Marine salvage yard on the Mississippi River side of the levee along Leake Avenue between Walnut and Lowerline streets. The space is just upriver from The Fly, the popular public park behind Audubon Zoo.

They plan to "transform this heavy industrial yard into an Uptown oasis" by spring 2026.

The Batture will be just upriver of Audubon Zoo. Image: Courtesy of Federated Historic Holdings

Zoom in: Renderings show several multi-level buildings, picnic tables, benches, a covered deck overlooking the water and a large grassy space along the river.

The plans also call for additional parking.

Partners, like restaurants and architects, haven't been announced yet.

The Batture plans to have restaurants at the new park. Rendering: Courtesy of Federated Historic Holdings

What they're saying: "We envision a space where families can get together, enjoy the river, let the kids run around on the great lawn and have a bite and a drink from some of the best local chefs and restaurants New Orleans has to offer," Jacobson said in a statement.

What's next: The developers say they'll be talking with neighbors, business owners, civic leaders and elected officials about the project.

