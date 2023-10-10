Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An Aldabra giant tortoise is one of Audubon Zoo's oldest residents. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Zoo

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has added seven new interactive animal experiences called "wild encounters."

Plus, the Audubon Insectarium added a new butterfly interaction for guests.

Why it matters: Because feeding a jaguar and partying with a penguin sound like excellent bucket-list activities (or Christmas gift experiences).

By the numbers: The wild encounters require a separate ticket in addition to zoo admission. Prices vary by experience but range from $15 to $200 per person.

Many have age requirements for children.

Between the lines: The aquarium has offered two popular experiences for years — snorkeling in the Mayan reef exhibit and the Penguin Party. This move marks an expansion to the zoo and insectarium.

The zoo's free petting zoo, Watoto Farm, closed during the pandemic and hasn't reopened.

The latest: Here's a rundown of the new interactive experiences.

Jammin' with Jaguars: Meet Reina or Valerio (the infamous jaguar who escaped) and feed them meat skewers.

Black Bear Bonanza: Meet the three black bears and feed them lettuce.

Giant Tortoise Adventure : Meet the zoo's oldest residents and feed them a vegetable skewer.

Meet the zoo's oldest residents and feed them a vegetable skewer. Alpaca Palooza: Hand-feed Bonito and the alpaca herd their favorite snacks.

Butterfly First Flight: Learn about butterfly lifecycles and release a butterfly into the garden for its first flight.

Orangutan Family Fun: Feed the orangutans fruit and vegetable skewers.

Sea Lion Splash: Take a behind-the-scenes tour and talk with their trainers.

What's next: The zoo will add an alligator feeding experience in the spring.

Go deeper: Full details about Audubon's wild encounters