Audubon Zoo adds 7 new interactive animal experiences

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows someone hand-feeding a giant tortoise

An Aldabra giant tortoise is one of Audubon Zoo's oldest residents. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon Zoo

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has added seven new interactive animal experiences called "wild encounters."

  • Plus, the Audubon Insectarium added a new butterfly interaction for guests.

Why it matters: Because feeding a jaguar and partying with a penguin sound like excellent bucket-list activities (or Christmas gift experiences).

By the numbers: The wild encounters require a separate ticket in addition to zoo admission. Prices vary by experience but range from $15 to $200 per person.

  • Many have age requirements for children.

Between the lines: The aquarium has offered two popular experiences for years — snorkeling in the Mayan reef exhibit and the Penguin Party. This move marks an expansion to the zoo and insectarium.

  • The zoo's free petting zoo, Watoto Farm, closed during the pandemic and hasn't reopened.

The latest: Here's a rundown of the new interactive experiences.

What's next: The zoo will add an alligator feeding experience in the spring.

Go deeper: Full details about Audubon's wild encounters

