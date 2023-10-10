Audubon Zoo adds 7 new interactive animal experiences
Audubon Zoo in New Orleans has added seven new interactive animal experiences called "wild encounters."
- Plus, the Audubon Insectarium added a new butterfly interaction for guests.
Why it matters: Because feeding a jaguar and partying with a penguin sound like excellent bucket-list activities (or Christmas gift experiences).
By the numbers: The wild encounters require a separate ticket in addition to zoo admission. Prices vary by experience but range from $15 to $200 per person.
- Many have age requirements for children.
Between the lines: The aquarium has offered two popular experiences for years — snorkeling in the Mayan reef exhibit and the Penguin Party. This move marks an expansion to the zoo and insectarium.
- The zoo's free petting zoo, Watoto Farm, closed during the pandemic and hasn't reopened.
The latest: Here's a rundown of the new interactive experiences.
- Jammin' with Jaguars: Meet Reina or Valerio (the infamous jaguar who escaped) and feed them meat skewers.
- Black Bear Bonanza: Meet the three black bears and feed them lettuce.
- Giant Tortoise Adventure: Meet the zoo's oldest residents and feed them a vegetable skewer.
- Alpaca Palooza: Hand-feed Bonito and the alpaca herd their favorite snacks.
- Butterfly First Flight: Learn about butterfly lifecycles and release a butterfly into the garden for its first flight.
- Orangutan Family Fun: Feed the orangutans fruit and vegetable skewers.
- Sea Lion Splash: Take a behind-the-scenes tour and talk with their trainers.
What's next: The zoo will add an alligator feeding experience in the spring.
