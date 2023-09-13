Must-try restaurant in New Orleans metro: Banh Mi Boys

Share on email (opens in new window)

The bang bang shrimp banh mi is a specialty at Banh Mi Boys. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Something you learn quickly in the South is to try the hot food at gas stations, and that's solid advice at Banh Mi Boys in Metairie.

Peter Nguyen opened this fast-casual restaurant in 2015 in the deli attached to his parent's gas station.

What I ordered: Bang bang shrimp banh mi ($13.52) and iced Vietnamese coffee.

The banh mi — think of it like a Vietnamese poboy — comes with perfectly fried shrimp coated in finger-licking bang bang sauce. It's dressed with pickled carrots, daikon radishes, jalapeños and cucumbers.

Banh Mi Boys, which is attached to a gas station, has patio seating at its Metairie location. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Worth noting: The restaurant also makes fresh spring rolls, spam dishes, traditional poboys and loaded fries.

Zoom out: Banh Mi Boys also has locations on Magazine Street and in Columbia, South Carolina.