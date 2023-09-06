2 hours ago - News
New Orleans removes 3 live oak trees within 24 hours
City crews removed three live oak trees within 24 hours this week, New Orleans leaders say, with at least one of them falling on busy South Carrollton Avenue.
- No injuries were reported.
Driving the news: The removals came after a thunderstorm Monday dumped 5 inches of rain in some parts of the city after weeks of drought conditions.
What they did: The mature live oaks were removed Monday and Tuesday at 435 South Solomon Street, 5 Newcomb Place and South Carrollton in front of Stuart Hall School for Boys, city officials said.
- Leaders did not say what happened to the trees on South Solomon and Newcomb Place that required immediate removal.
