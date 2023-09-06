New Orleans removes 3 live oak trees within 24 hours

A live oak tree grows in the Garden District in August 2020. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

City crews removed three live oak trees within 24 hours this week, New Orleans leaders say, with at least one of them falling on busy South Carrollton Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Driving the news: The removals came after a thunderstorm Monday dumped 5 inches of rain in some parts of the city after weeks of drought conditions.

What they did: The mature live oaks were removed Monday and Tuesday at 435 South Solomon Street, 5 Newcomb Place and South Carrollton in front of Stuart Hall School for Boys, city officials said.