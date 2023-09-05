2 hours ago - Things to Do
Mountain bike trail opens in New Orleans metro
New Orleans metro now has a public mountain bike trail — quite the feat for a place that's below sea level and has no mountains.
What they did: Jefferson Parish officials built a 5.15-mile trail in Parc des Familles in Marrero.
- It features manmade challenges using recycled concrete hills and bridges to create drops and steps, parish officials say.
- It's free to use and will be open year-round.
