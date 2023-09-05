2 hours ago - Things to Do

Mountain bike trail opens in New Orleans metro

Carlie Kollath Wells
Illustration of a mountain bike climbing up a hill, leaving an upward trending red dotted line in its wake.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New Orleans metro now has a public mountain bike trail — quite the feat for a place that's below sea level and has no mountains.

What they did: Jefferson Parish officials built a 5.15-mile trail in Parc des Familles in Marrero.

  • It features manmade challenges using recycled concrete hills and bridges to create drops and steps, parish officials say.
  • It's free to use and will be open year-round.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more