Mountain bike trail opens in New Orleans metro

New Orleans metro now has a public mountain bike trail — quite the feat for a place that's below sea level and has no mountains.

What they did: Jefferson Parish officials built a 5.15-mile trail in Parc des Familles in Marrero.

It features manmade challenges using recycled concrete hills and bridges to create drops and steps, parish officials say.

It's free to use and will be open year-round.