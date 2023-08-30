Must-try restaurant in New Orleans: Russell's Marina Grill

2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Photo shows a plate of eggs Benedict, cheese grits and coffee

Russell's has seven different varieties of eggs Benedict, including this one with fried oysters. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Russell's Marina Grill is an old-school restaurant in Lakeview that serves breakfast and lunch all day.

  • It's been open since 1985 and makes a killer Eggs Benedict.

What I ordered: Eggs Gentilly ($18), which comes with creamed spinach, fried oysters, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on top of an English muffin.

  • Russell's has seven different eggs Benedicts on its menu, with other variations including fried green tomatoes, crab cakes, alligator sausage and andouille sausage gritcakes.
Photo shows the inside of Russell's Marina Grill in New Orleans
Russell's has indoor seating and a pet-friendly patio. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Zoom out: On weekdays, this is where the leisurely crowd heads for free-flowing coffee while talking about the events of the day, usually over a newspaper.

  • On weekends, it's packed for breakfast, brunch and lunch. There's something for everyone: pancakes, kid's meals, bloody marys, salads, steaks, burgers and fried chicken.
  • You might even run into a famous alligator hunter.
  • The patio is pet-friendly too.

Be smart: Don't skip dessert. Russell's makes its pies in-house.

Photo shows a piece of coconut cream pie
Coconut cream pie was the special of the day when I visited. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
