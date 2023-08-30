2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Must-try restaurant in New Orleans: Russell's Marina Grill
Russell's Marina Grill is an old-school restaurant in Lakeview that serves breakfast and lunch all day.
- It's been open since 1985 and makes a killer Eggs Benedict.
What I ordered: Eggs Gentilly ($18), which comes with creamed spinach, fried oysters, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on top of an English muffin.
- Russell's has seven different eggs Benedicts on its menu, with other variations including fried green tomatoes, crab cakes, alligator sausage and andouille sausage gritcakes.
Zoom out: On weekdays, this is where the leisurely crowd heads for free-flowing coffee while talking about the events of the day, usually over a newspaper.
- On weekends, it's packed for breakfast, brunch and lunch. There's something for everyone: pancakes, kid's meals, bloody marys, salads, steaks, burgers and fried chicken.
- You might even run into a famous alligator hunter.
- The patio is pet-friendly too.
Be smart: Don't skip dessert. Russell's makes its pies in-house.
