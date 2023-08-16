Best restaurant in New Orleans this week: Yo Nashi
Yo Nashi in the Central Business District was my first experience with an omakase dinner, and it was luxurious, pricey and memorable.
The big picture: Omakase is popular in Japan, and the number of options is growing in metro New Orleans. You pay a set price for a multi-course sushi meal and the chef creates the menu.
- Yo Nashi is a small restaurant designed for omakase where everyone sits at the sushi bar. The menu changes frequently.
- Chef Mack Broquet previously worked the chef's table at Commander's Palace, and said Yo Nashi is like the Southern-Japanese fusion version of that.
What we ordered: Omakase dinner, which was $89 per person for seven courses, including four small plates, five pieces of nigiri, an entree and dessert. The price does not include drinks or tip.
- We loved the savory sauces and the nigiri, which were each different and presented like beautiful little presents.
Worth noting: Other local omakase options include Nagomi, Yakuza House, LUVI Restaurant, Seiji's Omakase by Little Tokyo and Daiwa.
