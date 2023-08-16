1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Best restaurant in New Orleans this week: Yo Nashi

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows tartare on a plate with brown sauce, egg, roe and greens.

The omakase dinner at Yo Nashi started with tuna tartare. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Yo Nashi in the Central Business District was my first experience with an omakase dinner, and it was luxurious, pricey and memorable.

The big picture: Omakase is popular in Japan, and the number of options is growing in metro New Orleans. You pay a set price for a multi-course sushi meal and the chef creates the menu.

  • Yo Nashi is a small restaurant designed for omakase where everyone sits at the sushi bar. The menu changes frequently.
Photo shows the nigiri at Yo Nashi
The omakase dinner includes a nigiri course. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
  • Chef Mack Broquet previously worked the chef's table at Commander's Palace, and said Yo Nashi is like the Southern-Japanese fusion version of that.

What we ordered: Omakase dinner, which was $89 per person for seven courses, including four small plates, five pieces of nigiri, an entree and dessert. The price does not include drinks or tip.

  • We loved the savory sauces and the nigiri, which were each different and presented like beautiful little presents.

Worth noting: Other local omakase options include Nagomi, Yakuza House, LUVI Restaurant, Seiji's Omakase by Little Tokyo and Daiwa.

Photo shows a salmon handroll
A salmon handroll was one of the small plates with the meal. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
