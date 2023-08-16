Best restaurant in New Orleans this week: Yo Nashi

Yo Nashi in the Central Business District was my first experience with an omakase dinner, and it was luxurious, pricey and memorable.

The big picture: Omakase is popular in Japan, and the number of options is growing in metro New Orleans. You pay a set price for a multi-course sushi meal and the chef creates the menu.

Yo Nashi is a small restaurant designed for omakase where everyone sits at the sushi bar. The menu changes frequently.

The omakase dinner includes a nigiri course. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Chef Mack Broquet previously worked the chef's table at Commander's Palace, and said Yo Nashi is like the Southern-Japanese fusion version of that.

What we ordered: Omakase dinner, which was $89 per person for seven courses, including four small plates, five pieces of nigiri, an entree and dessert. The price does not include drinks or tip.

We loved the savory sauces and the nigiri, which were each different and presented like beautiful little presents.

Worth noting: Other local omakase options include Nagomi, Yakuza House, LUVI Restaurant, Seiji's Omakase by Little Tokyo and Daiwa.