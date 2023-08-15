This week in 1988: New Orleans hosted the Republican National Convention
On this day in 1988, New Orleans hosted the Republican National Convention.
- Ronald Reagan was the sitting president and was term limited.
- George H.W. Bush, the vice president at the time, won the nomination, beating Bob Dole and evangelist Pat Robertson. Dan Quayle was nominated as his vice president.
Between the lines: Donald Trump was also teasing a presidential run in 1987 and 1988, but he did not have a formal role in the New Orleans convention.
What he's saying: Bush's acceptance speech in New Orleans included this pledge that became his enduring catchphrase: "Read my lips: No new taxes."
What they did: The convention was held from Aug. 15-18 at the Superdome.
- Reagan flew into Belle Chasse Naval Air Base, in contrast to recent presidential visits in which Air Force One has landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner.
- The massive event included rallies at the Superdome, shopping in the French Quarter, a party at Brennan's and dozens of other social activities around town.
