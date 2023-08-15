This week in 1988: New Orleans hosted the Republican National Convention

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ronald Reagan with wife Nancy during the GOP Convention in New Orleans. Photo: Shepard Sherbell/Corbis via Getty Images

On this day in 1988, New Orleans hosted the Republican National Convention.

Ronald Reagan was the sitting president and was term limited.

George H.W. Bush, the vice president at the time, won the nomination, beating Bob Dole and evangelist Pat Robertson. Dan Quayle was nominated as his vice president.

Between the lines: Donald Trump was also teasing a presidential run in 1987 and 1988, but he did not have a formal role in the New Orleans convention.

Vice President (and future President) George H.W. Bush and (future first lady) Barbara Bush wave on the tarmac, New Orleans, Aug. 16, 1988. They had just arrived for the Republican National Convention. Photo: Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images

What he's saying: Bush's acceptance speech in New Orleans included this pledge that became his enduring catchphrase: "Read my lips: No new taxes."

What they did: The convention was held from Aug. 15-18 at the Superdome.

Reagan flew into Belle Chasse Naval Air Base, in contrast to recent presidential visits in which Air Force One has landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner.

The massive event included rallies at the Superdome, shopping in the French Quarter, a party at Brennan's and dozens of other social activities around town.

Scroll through to see vintage photos of the festivities.

Then-Vice President George H.W. Bush welcoming President Ronald Reagan and his wife to Belle Chase Naval Air Base. Photo: Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images

Reagan enjoys the balloons as they fall on the delegates at the end of his speech to the convention on Aug. 15. Photo: Getty images

George H.W. Bush joins his wife, Barbara, at a tribute to Mrs. Bush, on Aug. 18. Photo: National Federation of Republican Women

Men in the Illinois section at the convention are surrounded by Dole and Support the Superconducting Super Collider signs. Photo: Getty images

Evangelist Pat Robertson, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination, checks the audio level on the podium on Aug. 16, 1988, for his speech to the RNC. Photo: Bob Pearson/AFP via Getty Images

Barbara Bush with Dan Quayle and Marilyn Quayle during the RNC as George H.W, Bush accepted the party's presidential nomination. Photo: Ed Lallo/Getty Images

A prisoner at the Orleans Parish Prison puts the finishing touches on a mural of George H.W. Bush that the prisoners painted on the wall of the prison in preparation for the RNC. Photo: Getty images

Chef Paul Prudhomme holds a copy of "The Picayune's Creole Cook Book" at an event in New Orleans that was held concurrently with the RNC. Photo: Ed Lallo/Getty Images

Tom Brokaw attends a party sponsored by USA Today at Brennan's Restaurant. Photo: Ed Lallo/Getty Images

Bernard Shaw at an event in New Orleans during the RNC. Photo: Ed Lallo/Getty Images

Journalists Kati Marton and Peter Jennings during convention. Photo: Ed Lallo/Getty Images

Journalist Kathleen Sullivan window shopping in New Orleans. Photo: Ed Lallo/Getty Images

Newt Gingrich speaks with an unidentified man during the convention. Photo: Ed Lallo/Getty Images