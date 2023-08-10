39 mins ago - Business
Louisiana wraps 10 taxis in London with images of Mardi Gras beads and airboats
Louisiana's taxi promotion in London recently came to an end, but you might still spot one if you're lucky.
Driving the news: The state paid to brand or wrap 10 of London's iconic black cabs with images highlighting Louisiana's food, music and culture, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office, which oversees the state's tourism efforts.
- Some of the images include Mardi Gras beads and people on an airboat.
What's new: The campaign ended recently. But Rep. Steve Scalise is in London this week and spotted one, according to social media posts from Nungesser, which have since been deleted.
- Louisiana also had branded London taxis in 2016 for the World Trade Market, according to Brand USA, which partners with the state for international marketing.
