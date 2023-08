Share on email (opens in new window)

The Windsor Court has a rooftop pool. Photo: Courtesy of Windsor Court

Five New Orleans hotels are getting love from Travel + Leisure in the magazine's annual "World's Best Awards" survey.

How it works: Readers ranked hotels based on rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value.

Some of the rooms at Hotel Saint Vincent have private verandas that overlook the pool. Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Saint Vincent

The winners: