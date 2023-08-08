Louisiana's top 5 parishes for Airbnb earnings
Airbnb hosts in New Orleans made more money last year than in any other parish, according to company figures shared with Axios.
Why it matters: Renting out your home is a growing way to bank extra income as the cost of living goes up.
- "Two-thirds of hosts tell us they're covering their entire mortgage payment with rental income through Vrbo," company spokesperson Melanie Fish says.
Yes, but: Some people say short-term rentals are pricing out renters and causing New Orleans to lose the culture that visitors are coming to experience.
What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year over year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.
- Nationally, median host earnings last year were $14,000, per Airbnb data. Specific figures for Louisiana were not available.
By the numbers: These were the top-earning parishes in 2022.
- Orleans.
- Iberia.
- Plaquemines.
- St. Bernard.
- St. Charles.
Be smart: Check local ordinances before listing your home. They changed on July 1 in New Orleans.
