Louisiana's top 5 parishes for Airbnb earnings

Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month; Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Airbnb hosts in New Orleans made more money last year than in any other parish, according to company figures shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Renting out your home is a growing way to bank extra income as the cost of living goes up.

"Two-thirds of hosts tell us they're covering their entire mortgage payment with rental income through Vrbo," company spokesperson Melanie Fish says.

Yes, but: Some people say short-term rentals are pricing out renters and causing New Orleans to lose the culture that visitors are coming to experience.

What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year over year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.

Nationally, median host earnings last year were $14,000, per Airbnb data. Specific figures for Louisiana were not available.

By the numbers: These were the top-earning parishes in 2022.

Orleans. Iberia. Plaquemines. St. Bernard. St. Charles.

Be smart: Check local ordinances before listing your home. They changed on July 1 in New Orleans.