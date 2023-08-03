2 hours ago - Food and Drink
New Thai restaurants open in Metairie
Two new Thai restaurants have opened within blocks of each other in the Bonnabel area of Metairie.
TukTuk Thai Street Food opened in July at 901 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Terry Cuskelly and sister Jar Williamson are the owners.
- The space previously was a poboy shop called The Store.
- The new restaurant focuses on traditional Thai dishes and "what we eat at home," Cuskelly said. It also has street food and milk tea options. (Menu)
Queen Curry is a few blocks down Veterans at 612 Sena Drive. Nantawan Dompraphagorn is the owner.
- The space previously was Hangout Secret which briefly opened after Thai Ocha closed. The owners of Thai Ocha have since opened Dahla in the CBD.
- Queen Curry focuses on Thai and fusion food with an emphasis on building your own curry dishes, Dompraphagorn tells Axios.
