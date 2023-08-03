Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Two new Thai restaurants have opened within blocks of each other in the Bonnabel area of Metairie.

TukTuk Thai Street Food opened in July at 901 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Terry Cuskelly and sister Jar Williamson are the owners.

TukTuk Thai's dishes include pineapple rice, shrimp shumai and tom kha. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells

The space previously was a poboy shop called The Store.

The new restaurant focuses on traditional Thai dishes and "what we eat at home," Cuskelly said. It also has street food and milk tea options. (Menu)

Queen Curry is a few blocks down Veterans at 612 Sena Drive. Nantawan Dompraphagorn is the owner.

Queen Curry's specialties include the fried mushroom tips, crawfish rangoon and crispy Brussels sprouts. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios