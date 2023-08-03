2 hours ago - Food and Drink

New Thai restaurants open in Metairie

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows the exterior of two restaurants

TukTuk Thai Street Food and Queen Curry recently opened in Metairie. Photos: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Two new Thai restaurants have opened within blocks of each other in the Bonnabel area of Metairie.

TukTuk Thai Street Food opened in July at 901 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Terry Cuskelly and sister Jar Williamson are the owners.

Photo shows three Thai dishes on a table
TukTuk Thai's dishes include pineapple rice, shrimp shumai and tom kha. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells
  • The space previously was a poboy shop called The Store.
  • The new restaurant focuses on traditional Thai dishes and "what we eat at home," Cuskelly said. It also has street food and milk tea options. (Menu)

Queen Curry is a few blocks down Veterans at 612 Sena Drive. Nantawan Dompraphagorn is the owner.

Photo shows three dishes of food on a table
Queen Curry's specialties include the fried mushroom tips, crawfish rangoon and crispy Brussels sprouts. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
  • The space previously was Hangout Secret which briefly opened after Thai Ocha closed. The owners of Thai Ocha have since opened Dahla in the CBD.
  • Queen Curry focuses on Thai and fusion food with an emphasis on building your own curry dishes, Dompraphagorn tells Axios.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more