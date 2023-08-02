1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Chicken thigh at suis generis

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a roasted chicken thigh top of handmade noodles, corn and radishes. A sprig of basil garnishes the dish.

The chargrilled chicken thigh at suis generis was served with hand-pulled noodles. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

My dinner at suis generis in Bywater was one of the most creative meals I've had in New Orleans in a while — and not in the "everyone's so creative" meme way.

What I ate: Chargrilled chicken thigh ($20) with duck, ginger and kelp broth, served with hand-pulled noodles, pickled corn, watermelon radish and gochugaru-cured frisee.

  • We also loved the perky pickle plate ($6) with housemade pickled fruits and vegetables.

The big picture: The menu at this tiny, eclectic restaurant changes weekly and makes use of seasonal items from its farm.

  • The 11-year-old business aims to be the city's first zero-waste restaurant and composts all veggie kitchen scraps.
Photo shows a plate of picked veggies
Suis generis serves housemade pickles that change weekly. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
