1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Chicken thigh at suis generis
My dinner at suis generis in Bywater was one of the most creative meals I've had in New Orleans in a while — and not in the "everyone's so creative" meme way.
What I ate: Chargrilled chicken thigh ($20) with duck, ginger and kelp broth, served with hand-pulled noodles, pickled corn, watermelon radish and gochugaru-cured frisee.
- We also loved the perky pickle plate ($6) with housemade pickled fruits and vegetables.
The big picture: The menu at this tiny, eclectic restaurant changes weekly and makes use of seasonal items from its farm.
- The 11-year-old business aims to be the city's first zero-waste restaurant and composts all veggie kitchen scraps.
