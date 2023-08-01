1 hour ago - Food and Drink

New Orleans Coolinary Month: 13 deals to check out

Carlie Kollath Wells

Kilroy's Bar & Lounge inside the Higgins Hotel has Cajun paella on its Coolinary menu. Photo: Courtesy of Higgins Hotel & Conference Center

New Orleans' annual Coolinary month kicks off today, with some of the deepest discounts of the year for meals at 100+ restaurants.

Why it matters: New Orleans & Co., the city's tourism and hospitality arm, created the promotion to support the restaurant industry during the traditionally slower summer months for tourism in the city.

  • This is the 19th year for Coolinary, which runs all of August.

How it works: Participating restaurants are offering two- and three-course prix fixe meals. Lunch is $25 or less, and brunch and dinner are $50 or less. The price does not include drinks, tax and tip.

  • Reservations are recommended.
Photo shows a pavlova on a blue plate
Osteria Lupo's Coolinary menu includes pavlova as a dessert option. Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Peters Photography

The big picture: Restaurants include fine dining, family-friendly and New Orleans classics. Here are 13 meal deals that caught our eye.

Photo shows a plate with whipped feta and bread on it
The Bower's Coolinary menu includes an appetizer of whipped feta with house pickles. Photo: Courtesy of Sam Hanna
Photo does a dish of creme brulee
The Coolinary menu at Tujague's includes classic creme brulee as a dessert option. Photo: Courtesy of Sam Hanna

Go deeper: Full list of restaurants.

