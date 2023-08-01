New Orleans Coolinary Month: 13 deals to check out
New Orleans' annual Coolinary month kicks off today, with some of the deepest discounts of the year for meals at 100+ restaurants.
Why it matters: New Orleans & Co., the city's tourism and hospitality arm, created the promotion to support the restaurant industry during the traditionally slower summer months for tourism in the city.
- This is the 19th year for Coolinary, which runs all of August.
How it works: Participating restaurants are offering two- and three-course prix fixe meals. Lunch is $25 or less, and brunch and dinner are $50 or less. The price does not include drinks, tax and tip.
- Reservations are recommended.
The big picture: Restaurants include fine dining, family-friendly and New Orleans classics. Here are 13 meal deals that caught our eye.
- Four-course, family-style tasting dinner at Osteria Lupo for $50.
- Grilled steak three-course dinner at Brasa Churrasqueria for $50.
- Shrimp and grits three-course brunch at Cafe Degas for $35.
- Cajun paella three-course dinner at Kilroy's Bar inside the Higgins Hotel for $45.
- Braised short ribs three-course dinner at The Bower for $49.
- Cochon de lait tostada two-course lunch at Commander's Palace for $25.
- Crawfish remoulade three-course lunch at Toups' Meatery for $25.
- Five-course sushi dinner with a drink at Haiku for $38.
- Ravioli verde two-course lunch at Domenica for $25.
- Grilled Gulf pompano three-course dinner at Tujague's for $49.
- Oyster and egg sardou three-course brunch at Muriel's for $37.
- Chicken and waffles three-course brunch at Luke for $45.
- Gulf fish three-course dinner at Vyoone's for $50.
Go deeper: Full list of restaurants.
