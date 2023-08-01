Kilroy's Bar & Lounge inside the Higgins Hotel has Cajun paella on its Coolinary menu. Photo: Courtesy of Higgins Hotel & Conference Center

New Orleans' annual Coolinary month kicks off today, with some of the deepest discounts of the year for meals at 100+ restaurants.

Why it matters: New Orleans & Co., the city's tourism and hospitality arm, created the promotion to support the restaurant industry during the traditionally slower summer months for tourism in the city.

This is the 19th year for Coolinary, which runs all of August.

How it works: Participating restaurants are offering two- and three-course prix fixe meals. Lunch is $25 or less, and brunch and dinner are $50 or less. The price does not include drinks, tax and tip.

Reservations are recommended.

Osteria Lupo's Coolinary menu includes pavlova as a dessert option. Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Peters Photography

The big picture: Restaurants include fine dining, family-friendly and New Orleans classics. Here are 13 meal deals that caught our eye.

The Bower's Coolinary menu includes an appetizer of whipped feta with house pickles. Photo: Courtesy of Sam Hanna

Braised short ribs three-course dinner at The Bower for $49.

The Coolinary menu at Tujague's includes classic creme brulee as a dessert option. Photo: Courtesy of Sam Hanna

