School zone cameras return in New Orleans, with more on the way

Watch your speed, New Orleans drivers — cameras in school zones will be turned on Tuesday.

Why it matters: New Orleans schools had more than 6,500 reports of crashes during school zone hours from 2017 to 2021, with 206 students involved in accidents, according to city data.

“Schools should be safe places in our neighborhood for kids and families to travel by all modes of transportation," said Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, in a statement.

Driving the news: The school zone cameras, which have been off since May 26, will be activated at 7am.

School zones are from 7am to 9am and 2:45pm to 4:45pm Monday through Friday. The speed limit is 20 mph and cell phone use isn't allowed.

What we're watching: A new ordinance expanded eligibility for school zones to include high schools, and New Orleans will add 41 new school zones by the start of the 2024-2025 academic year, according to a statement from the city.

Schools will now have signage, designated crosswalks, striping and other traffic control devices.

The city also is reactivating 10 traffic cameras that were damaged during Hurricane Ida. They have new sensors, poles and other support equipment.

New Orleans has traffic cameras in nearly 50 locations. Image: Courtesy of City of New Orleans

By the numbers: The city has 47 traffic camera locations — 27 have multiple cameras facing various directions, according to July numbers from the Department of Public Works.

39 of the locations are for school zones. Seven are for monitoring speed and red lights, and one at 1100 Henry Clay monitors only speed. (Detailed map)

Be smart: These cameras take pictures and videos of traffic violations and send tickets to the address associated with your license plate. Police officers also enforce rules in school zones.

Traffic camera violations generate about $20 million annually, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Zoom out: The traffic cameras have been controversial.