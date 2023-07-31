Louisiana laws that go into effect in August

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed more than 100 bills into law during the most recent legislative session, with many going into effect Tuesday.

Others, like the state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, go into effect Jan. 1.

What's happening: These are some of the notable laws going in effect Tuesday.

Senate Bill 229 (Act 212) expands the boundaries of the New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Economic Growth and Development District and amends the tax structure.

House Bill 439 (Act 451) creates the Victims of Vehicular Homicide Fund to pay reparations to family members.

Among the bills that go into effect Jan. 1:

House Bill 648 (Act 466) bans hormone treatments, puberty-blocking drugs and other gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18. Edwards vetoed this bill, but lawmakers voted to override him.

