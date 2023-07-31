1 hour ago - Politics

Louisiana laws that go into effect in August

Carlie Kollath Wells
Illustration of the Louisiana State Capitol building with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed more than 100 bills into law during the most recent legislative session, with many going into effect Tuesday.

What's happening: These are some of the notable laws going in effect Tuesday.

  • Senate Bill 7 (Act 436) limits what minors can check out at public libraries, primarily LGBTQ+ materials and other books deemed “sexually explicit.” Libraries have until January 2024 to adopt a policy and until June 2024 to implement it.
  • Senate Bill 175 (Act 457) criminalizes creation and possession of "deepfakes" of minors engaging in sexual conduct.
  • House Bill 8 (Act 264) requires every public K-12 and college classroom to display "In God We Trust."
  • Senate Bill 124 (Act 256) increases the penalty for driving a vehicle without a license plate attached.
  • House Bill 258 (Act 231) creates a state maritime academy within the University of Louisiana system.
  • House Bill 121 (Act 219) requires public schools that include kindergarten through fifth grade to provide at least 15 minutes of recess per day.
  • Senate Bill 135 (Act 207) recognizes the value of midwives and implements a Medicaid reimbursement rate for midwifery services.
  • Senate Bill 229 (Act 212) expands the boundaries of the New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Economic Growth and Development District and amends the tax structure.
  • House Bill 439 (Act 451) creates the Victims of Vehicular Homicide Fund to pay reparations to family members.

Among the bills that go into effect Jan. 1:

  • House Bill 648 (Act 466) bans hormone treatments, puberty-blocking drugs and other gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18. Edwards vetoed this bill, but lawmakers voted to override him.

