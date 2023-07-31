1 hour ago - Politics
Louisiana laws that go into effect in August
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed more than 100 bills into law during the most recent legislative session, with many going into effect Tuesday.
- Others, like the state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, go into effect Jan. 1.
What's happening: These are some of the notable laws going in effect Tuesday.
- Senate Bill 7 (Act 436) limits what minors can check out at public libraries, primarily LGBTQ+ materials and other books deemed “sexually explicit.” Libraries have until January 2024 to adopt a policy and until June 2024 to implement it.
- Senate Bill 175 (Act 457) criminalizes creation and possession of "deepfakes" of minors engaging in sexual conduct.
- House Bill 8 (Act 264) requires every public K-12 and college classroom to display "In God We Trust."
- Senate Bill 124 (Act 256) increases the penalty for driving a vehicle without a license plate attached.
- House Bill 258 (Act 231) creates a state maritime academy within the University of Louisiana system.
- House Bill 121 (Act 219) requires public schools that include kindergarten through fifth grade to provide at least 15 minutes of recess per day.
- Senate Bill 135 (Act 207) recognizes the value of midwives and implements a Medicaid reimbursement rate for midwifery services.
- Senate Bill 229 (Act 212) expands the boundaries of the New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Economic Growth and Development District and amends the tax structure.
- House Bill 439 (Act 451) creates the Victims of Vehicular Homicide Fund to pay reparations to family members.
Among the bills that go into effect Jan. 1:
- House Bill 648 (Act 466) bans hormone treatments, puberty-blocking drugs and other gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18. Edwards vetoed this bill, but lawmakers voted to override him.
Go deeper: The two lists (here and here) of bills the governor signed.
