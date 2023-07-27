Rendering: UNO's $13 million track and field stadium

The University of New Orleans plans to build a $13 million track and field stadium. Rendering: Courtesy of UNO

The University of New Orleans is moving forward with plans to build a $13 million track and field stadium and a new facility to house its hospitality program.

State of play: The new stadium will go in the green space at the corner of Leon C. Simon Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue, UNO says. UNO will host events there along with Ben Franklin High School and Hynes-UNO Charter School.

It will have a nine-lane track, a soccer-size field, a field house, grandstands, a press box and more.

By the numbers: The hospitality building is expected to cost $6 million, and the school already has raised $1 million in private funds.

The university also is getting $5.3 million from the state to replace and repair several roofs on campus.

What's next: The state budget for 2023-2024 includes money for planning the hospitality building, with construction expected to begin the next year.

But it did not include money for the track, so school officials said it will be up to lawmakers to dedicate funding in the future.