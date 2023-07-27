Avis Williams is the superintendent of NOLA Public Schools. Photo: Courtesy of NOLA Public Schools

Avis Williams just finished her first year leading NOLA Public Schools and is preparing for classes to start soon at the 72 schools the district oversees.

⚜️ Who dat?: Williams is the first woman to hold the superintendent job on a permanent basis. She's an Army vet and and first-generation college graduate.

She's from North Carolina and was the superintendent in Selma, Alabama, before moving to New Orleans.

✍🏽 Most important thing you learned as a student?

"I learned the love for reading while in elementary and middle school and the love for writing in high school.

"I love to write, and several years ago I wrote a children's book and recently finished a professional book for educators."

🧑🏼‍🏫 Best quality a teacher could have?

"The best quality that a teacher can have is to be a warm demander. This is a teacher who is completely loving AND will push their scholars to be successful.

"They seem like tough teachers, but it is clear it's coming from a place of love, knowing that getting a quality education is a MUST for every child that they serve."

🏘️ If you could wave a magic wand, you'd fix what infrastructure problem?

"I would solve our problem with affordable housing. This would include addressing the many individuals, including veterans, who are unhoused as well as the inflated cost of living in our city that prevents many of our teachers and families from affording safe, convenient housing options."

🍧 Snoball order: "I love dreamsicle and lemonade!"

🥖 Poboy order: "Grilled shrimp with light mayo, add pickles"

📚 What are you reading? "I just finished Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry,' and I'm about to start either 'The Prepared Leader' by Erika James and Lynn Wooten or listen to 'My Grandmother's Hands' by Resmaa Menakem again."

🎉 A restaurant you go for celebrating: "Really hard! First, I love to cook brunch, celebrate and entertain in my home! I also love Dooky Chase's and can't wait to try Second Vine Wine!"

🤩 Your favorite New Orleans event or festival: "This is tough because I have enjoyed so much about the New Orleans culture and experienced many memorable events.

"I LOVED the New Orleans Excellence in Teaching Awards Gala last fall. ... In second place was marching in several Mardi Gras parades with bands from our schools."

Editor's note: Emailed answers have been edited for length and clarity.