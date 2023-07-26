54 mins ago - Food and Drink
Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Chargrilled oysters at Felix's
It's not an "R" month, but the oysters were calling to me at Felix's on the lakefront.
What I ate: A dozen chargrilled oysters ($18) covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese with bread for sopping up all the goodness.
- We also enjoyed raw oysters while watching the boats in the marina from this beautiful restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.
Be smart: Felix's has an oyster happy hour on weekdays. From 3pm to 6pm, raw oysters are $1 each, and chargrilled ones are $18 for a dozen.
