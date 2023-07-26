54 mins ago - Food and Drink

Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Chargrilled oysters at Felix's

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a plate of chargrilled oysters with garlic bread

Chargrilled oysters from Felix's are a classic New Orleans dish. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

It's not an "R" month, but the oysters were calling to me at Felix's on the lakefront.

What I ate: A dozen chargrilled oysters ($18) covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese with bread for sopping up all the goodness.

  • We also enjoyed raw oysters while watching the boats in the marina from this beautiful restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

Be smart: Felix's has an oyster happy hour on weekdays. From 3pm to 6pm, raw oysters are $1 each, and chargrilled ones are $18 for a dozen.

Photo shows a tray of shucked raw oysters with crackers
Raw oysters are $1 each during happy hour at Felix's on the lakefront. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
