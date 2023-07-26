Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Chargrilled oysters at Felix's

It's not an "R" month, but the oysters were calling to me at Felix's on the lakefront.

What I ate: A dozen chargrilled oysters ($18) covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese with bread for sopping up all the goodness.

We also enjoyed raw oysters while watching the boats in the marina from this beautiful restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

Be smart: Felix's has an oyster happy hour on weekdays. From 3pm to 6pm, raw oysters are $1 each, and chargrilled ones are $18 for a dozen.