New Orleans leaders want to hear from you about 2024 budget priorities

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is holding five community meetings to hear from the public about budget priorities for the upcoming year.

Driving the news: Cantrell says she expects the budget priorities to stay the same as this year, including public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, homelessness, housing and economic development.

What's happening: The town halls are from 6-8pm, with a resource fair from 5-6pm.

Department heads will be available for questions and one-on-one discussions at the resource fair.

Schedule:

Tuesday, July 25: McDonogh 35 Senior High School, 4000 Cadillac St.

Thursday, July 27: Warren Easton Charter High School, 3019 Canal St.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Martin Behrman Charter School, 715 Opelousas Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 3: Esperanza Academy Middle School, 9330 Forshey St.

Monday, Aug. 7: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School, 5300 N. Rocheblave St.

