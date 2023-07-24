Workers replaced the railing and a section of the deck on the I-10 East Pearl River Bridge. Photo: Courtesy of Mississippi Department of Transportation

The Interstate 10 bridge at the Louisiana-Mississippi state line fully reopened Friday, officials say, ending a project that was causing miles of delays heading to New Orleans.

The project, which was originally scheduled to be finished by Aug. 11, wrapped up three weeks early.

Why it matters: I-10 is the main corridor through south Louisiana and connects New Orleans with popular beach destinations in Florida and Alabama. It's also an important hurricane evacuation route.

State of play: Delays were averaging about an hour on weekends, causing drivers to look for detours.

Catch up quick: The westbound lanes of the East Pearl River Bridge needed to be repaired after a fiery crash earlier this year, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The damaged concrete railing was replaced, along with a new section of the bridge deck.

Yes, but: The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 is still closed, according to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.