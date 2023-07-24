Share on email (opens in new window)

Charity Lawson, the star of this season's "Bachelorette," and the men competing for her heart stayed at The Royal Sonesta in New Orleans. Photos: Courtesy of The Royal Sonesta

ABC's "The Bachelorette" will showcase New Orleans on Monday's episode.

Driving the news: Charity Lawson, this season's bachelorette, and the men competing for her heart stayed at The Royal Sonesta for a week, according to a statement from the French Quarter hotel.