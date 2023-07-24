25 mins ago - News
"Bachelorette" contestants head to New Orleans
ABC's "The Bachelorette" will showcase New Orleans on Monday's episode.
Driving the news: Charity Lawson, this season's bachelorette, and the men competing for her heart stayed at The Royal Sonesta for a week, according to a statement from the French Quarter hotel.
- Lawson is from Columbus, Georgia, with a master's degree from Auburn University.
- The episode airs at 7pm.
