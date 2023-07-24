25 mins ago - News

"Bachelorette" contestants head to New Orleans

Carlie Kollath Wells
Image shows two photos. Charity Lawson, the new "Bachelorette," is on the left. A photo of the pool at the Royal Sonesta is on the right.

Charity Lawson, the star of this season's "Bachelorette," and the men competing for her heart stayed at The Royal Sonesta in New Orleans. Photos: Courtesy of The Royal Sonesta

ABC's "The Bachelorette" will showcase New Orleans on Monday's episode.

Driving the news: Charity Lawson, this season's bachelorette, and the men competing for her heart stayed at The Royal Sonesta for a week, according to a statement from the French Quarter hotel.

  • Lawson is from Columbus, Georgia, with a master's degree from Auburn University.
  • The episode airs at 7pm.
