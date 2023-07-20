46 mins ago - Food and Drink
Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Pork skewers at Budsi's Authentic Thai
Budsi's Authentic Thai in the Marigny wowed me with their daily special.
The big picture: The family-owned restaurant has a menu that focuses on street food, soups, curries and dishes from Thailand's Issan region, or Isan.
What I ate: Moo ping ($8), which is an appetizer of marinated pork skewers.
- These bite-size pieces were deliciously crispy on the outside and juicy inside — the gold standard for how pork should be cooked.
Be smart: Don't underestimate the warning on the menu about spicy food. My entree was good but much hotter than I expected.
Worth noting: The casual spot has plenty of vegetarian options, too.
