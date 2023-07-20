In photos: Treehouse-inspired venue under construction in Metairie
Jefferson Parish officials broke ground this week on a treehouse-inspired venue at Bucktown Harbor on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain.
- They also started construction on a "paddle canal" to help kayakers and canoers enter the lake easier.
Driving the news: The Bird's Nest Learning Pavilion will be a two-story outdoor classroom that overlooks the new marsh boardwalk and the lake, according to a statement from Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken.
- It will include multiple tree sculptures that tower over the observation deck.
By the numbers: The pavilion project is expected to cost $1.4 million, funded by grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Van Vrancken says.
- Principal Engineering and Joseph Furr Design Studio designed the pavilion and Cobalt Construction is the builder.
Meanwhile, the Bucktown Harbor Paddle Canal is also under construction.
- It's designed as a protected launch for paddlers to enter the lake and use the milelong recreational blueway when that's finished.
- The blueway will be a 20-foot-wide water path that connects Bucktown Harbor with the Bonnabel Boat Launch.
By the numbers: The paddle canal is expected to cost $1.6 million.
- It's funded by a federal grant from the National Park Service with a 50% match from Jefferson Parish's Council District 5, GOMESA and the parish's Department of Parks & Recreation.
- It was designed by Digital Engineering & Imaging and Joseph Furr Design Studio. LA Contracting Enterprises is doing the construction.
What's next: The two projects are expected to be finished in January 2024.
- Read more about the master plan for the Bucktown Harbor.
