In photos: Treehouse-inspired venue under construction in Metairie

Rendering shows an elevated pavilion supported by tree sculptures

The Bird's Nest Learning Pavilion is expected to open in January 2024. Rendering: Courtesy of Jefferson Parish Council

Jefferson Parish officials broke ground this week on a treehouse-inspired venue at Bucktown Harbor on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

  • They also started construction on a "paddle canal" to help kayakers and canoers enter the lake easier.

Driving the news: The Bird's Nest Learning Pavilion will be a two-story outdoor classroom that overlooks the new marsh boardwalk and the lake, according to a statement from Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken.

  • It will include multiple tree sculptures that tower over the observation deck.
By the numbers: The pavilion project is expected to cost $1.4 million, funded by grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Van Vrancken says.

  • Principal Engineering and Joseph Furr Design Studio designed the pavilion and Cobalt Construction is the builder.
Rendering shows a landscaped kayak launch that leads to a waterway
Bucktown Harbor Paddle Canal is being built in Metairie. Rendering: Courtesy of Jefferson Parish Council.

Meanwhile, the Bucktown Harbor Paddle Canal is also under construction.

  • It's designed as a protected launch for paddlers to enter the lake and use the milelong recreational blueway when that's finished.
  • The blueway will be a 20-foot-wide water path that connects Bucktown Harbor with the Bonnabel Boat Launch.
By the numbers: The paddle canal is expected to cost $1.6 million.

  • It's funded by a federal grant from the National Park Service with a 50% match from Jefferson Parish's Council District 5, GOMESA and the parish's Department of Parks & Recreation.
  • It was designed by Digital Engineering & Imaging and Joseph Furr Design Studio. LA Contracting Enterprises is doing the construction.

What's next: The two projects are expected to be finished in January 2024.

  • Read more about the master plan for the Bucktown Harbor.
Rendering shows kayakers in a waterway
Bucktown Harbor Paddle Canal is being built in Metairie. Rendering: Courtesy of Jefferson Parish Council
Rendering shows a bike path and bridge going over the water
Rendering: Courtesy of Jefferson Parish Council
Rendering shows the marsh walk and the protected paddle canal
This view looks out at Lake Pontchartrain and has the new boardwalk on the left. The Bucktown Harbor Paddle Canal on the right is under construction. Rendering: Courtesy of Jefferson Parish Council
