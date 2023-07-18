Tech bootcamp to be offered through new Loyola partnership

Share on email (opens in new window)

Loyola University is partnering with online learning platform Springboard to offer virtual boot camps for people who want to transition into the growing tech industry.

Why it matters: New Orleans is leaning into the idea of the “Silicon Bayou” as a way to diversify its economy.

The tech industry currently employs 2.9% of the metro's workforce and has a $2.1 billion economic impact, according to the 2023 State of the Tech Workforce.

What’s happening: Loyola and Springboard are launching data analytics and software engineering programs this fall.

The online classes will teach front-end and back-end web development, along with tools like SQL, Python and Microsoft Power BI.

The courses are self-paced and usually completed in six to nine months, according to Colin Lumsden, vice president of business development at Springboard.

Tuition starts at $8,500, Lumsden said, with some $750 scholarships available. Loyola enrollment is not required.

The big picture: Leaders have been pitching the city to tech companies as a "low cost/high culture" alternative since at least 2010. The industry generally has high salaries — median of $75,000 annually — and requires little infrastructure compared with manufacturers and other industrial employers.

It scored big wins with Gameloft, DXC Technology and GE opening offices in New Orleans in recent years.

But, the three companies struggled, and the state clawed back thousands in incentives after they failed to meet local hiring targets.

Yes, but: There have been successes, with tech startups like Lucid, Turbosquid, Levelset and Geocent selling for big money.

Cint bought Lucid for $1.1 billion in 2021.

What's next: Classes are open for enrollment until Aug. 28.