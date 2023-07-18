Tech bootcamp to be offered through new Loyola partnership

1 hour ago - Business

Loyola University is partnering with online learning platform Springboard to offer virtual boot camps for people who want to transition into the growing tech industry.

Why it matters: New Orleans is leaning into the idea of the “Silicon Bayou” as a way to diversify its economy.

What’s happening: Loyola and Springboard are launching data analytics and software engineering programs this fall.

  • The online classes will teach front-end and back-end web development, along with tools like SQL, Python and Microsoft Power BI.
  • The courses are self-paced and usually completed in six to nine months, according to Colin Lumsden, vice president of business development at Springboard.
  • Tuition starts at $8,500, Lumsden said, with some $750 scholarships available. Loyola enrollment is not required.

The big picture: Leaders have been pitching the city to tech companies as a "low cost/high culture" alternative since at least 2010. The industry generally has high salaries — median of $75,000 annually — and requires little infrastructure compared with manufacturers and other industrial employers.

Yes, but: There have been successes, with tech startups like Lucid, Turbosquid, Levelset and Geocent selling for big money.

What's next: Classes are open for enrollment until Aug. 28.

