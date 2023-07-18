2 hours ago - Development

Rendering: $2.2M splash pad planned for St. Charles Parish

Carlie Kollath Wells
Rendering shows a splash pad with water features and blue shade sails

The West Bank Spray Park is expected to open in 2024 in St. Charles Parish. Rendering: Courtesy of St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation

A new $2.2 million splash pad is in the works in St. Charles Parish.

Driving the news: The West Bank Spray Park will be next to the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and Veterans Memorial Plaza.

  • The parish is also building an outdoor bathroom facility, a new parking lot and pathways to connect the venues, according to a statement.

Zoom in: The spray park will be swamp-themed and have 30 water features, six shade sails and 12 benches.

  • It will be similar to the parish's already popular water attraction — Ormond Spray Park, officials said.

By the numbers: TEH Enterprise won the contract, parish leaders say.

  • The state Department of Treasury is funding $750,000, along with a private donation of $900,000.
  • The rest will come from the parish's recreation fund.

What's next: Construction is expected to begin in August with completion in fall 2024.

