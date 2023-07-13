Meet Walter Isaacson: New Orleans native and Elon Musk biographer

For two years New Orleans native and historian Walter Isaacson shadowed Elon Musk to try to understand the world's richest — and most enigmatic — man.

Isaacson's biography of Musk comes out in September.

Who dat: Isaacson's resume spans broadly. Now a history professor at Tulane, he is the past CEO of the Aspen Institute, a former vice-chair of the Louisiana Recovery Authority after Katrina, former chairman of CNN and former journalist for the Times-Picayune.

He has already written biographies of Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Henry Kissinger.

Isaacson, a man who's made a career of studying creative people, says it's his hometown's creativity that drew him back to live in New Orleans.

💰 What is New Orleans missing? "New Orleans is missing a good venture capital community. What New Orleans has is an enormous amount of creativity, passion and spunkiness."

"I think the creativity coming out of New Orleans is greater than any other city I've been to in America."

But many, he said, are trying to change that. Including, he said, his wife Cathy who's worked in smart investment in low income communities.

🎶 Who are some of your favorite creative New Orleanians right now? "I think Jon Batiste is doing an amazing job of connecting a new form of jazz with social music, I'd call it. In other words, understanding how music connects us as a community and as a society."

⚠️ If you could wave a magic wand, what New Orleans infrastructure problem would you fix? "I want to start a group called 'Save Our Potholes.'"

"I say this jokingly, but those of us who grew up in New Orleans have a weird sort of affection for streets that flood and the potholes that form."

"People put lawn chairs into potholes. We turn them into creative things."

❤️ What's your favorite pothole? "There are a couple on Chestnut and Coliseum in the Lower Garden District that are pretty awesome."

🦪 What's your poboy order? "Domilise's fully dressed, roast beef poboy. And then the oyster loaf at Casamento’s."

🍽️ What restaurant do you go to for celebrating? "It's difficult because I know so many, and I love all the restauranteurs. ... Cathy and I make a habit of doing date night Sundays at Galatoire's at the same table, ordering the same thing."