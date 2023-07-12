Garth Brooks to headline Labor Day event at Caesars Superdome

Share on email (opens in new window)

Garth Brooks performs onstage in 2022 in Nashville. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Garth Brooks will headline a new music event on Labor Day weekend in New Orleans that's meant to welcome football season.

Driving the news: The Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff will be Sept. 2 at Champions Square and the Caesars Superdome.

Louisiana native Lainey Wilson will open for Brooks, along with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The event is presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

What he's saying: "Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time so PLEASE count me in!!" said Brooks in a written statement.

Context: New Orleans has been the longtime host of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. The 2024 event will double as the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Organizers said the proceeds from the kickoff event will support numerous community programs, including the New Orleans Teacher Collective, existing Sugar Bowl scholarships programs and other youth events.

"As the College Football Playoff looks to expand a year from now, we find ourselves in an increasingly competitive environment," said Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley in a statement. "This has caused us to look at everything with a fresh set of eyes and to look at creative ways to drive revenue in order to remain competitive with larger cities in possession of much larger corporate bases."

What's next: Tickets go on sale July 21 for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff. They are $98.95 each.

Worth noting: New Orleans also is hosting Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend.

