Garth Brooks to headline Labor Day event at Caesars Superdome
Garth Brooks will headline a new music event on Labor Day weekend in New Orleans that's meant to welcome football season.
Driving the news: The Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff will be Sept. 2 at Champions Square and the Caesars Superdome.
- Louisiana native Lainey Wilson will open for Brooks, along with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
- The event is presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism.
What he's saying: "Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time so PLEASE count me in!!" said Brooks in a written statement.
Context: New Orleans has been the longtime host of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. The 2024 event will double as the College Football Playoff semifinal.
- Organizers said the proceeds from the kickoff event will support numerous community programs, including the New Orleans Teacher Collective, existing Sugar Bowl scholarships programs and other youth events.
- "As the College Football Playoff looks to expand a year from now, we find ourselves in an increasingly competitive environment," said Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley in a statement. "This has caused us to look at everything with a fresh set of eyes and to look at creative ways to drive revenue in order to remain competitive with larger cities in possession of much larger corporate bases."
What's next: Tickets go on sale July 21 for the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff. They are $98.95 each.
Worth noting: New Orleans also is hosting Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend.
Go deeper: Our guide to summer festivals
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.