Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will head to New Orleans metro later this month for a fundraiser, according to reports.

Why it matters: Trump is campaigning to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race.

In 2020, Trump carried Louisiana, getting 58.5% of the popular vote. He also carried the state in 2016.

Driving the news: The private event will be July 25 at the Metairie home of his ally, former banker Joseph Canizaro, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Former shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger also is an organizer.

Canizaro hosted a similar event in 2019 and raised nearly $4 million for Trump, the report said.

Zoom in: The invitation says the price is $3,300 per person. For $23,200 per person or per couple, you will get a photo with Trump as well.