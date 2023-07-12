1 hour ago - Politics

Donald Trump to host fundraiser in New Orleans metro

Carlie Kollath Wells

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will head to New Orleans metro later this month for a fundraiser, according to reports.

Why it matters: Trump is campaigning to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race.

Driving the news: The private event will be July 25 at the Metairie home of his ally, former banker Joseph Canizaro, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

  • Former shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger also is an organizer.
  • Canizaro hosted a similar event in 2019 and raised nearly $4 million for Trump, the report said.

Zoom in: The invitation says the price is $3,300 per person. For $23,200 per person or per couple, you will get a photo with Trump as well.

