Donald Trump to host fundraiser in New Orleans metro
Former President Donald Trump will head to New Orleans metro later this month for a fundraiser, according to reports.
Why it matters: Trump is campaigning to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race.
- In 2020, Trump carried Louisiana, getting 58.5% of the popular vote. He also carried the state in 2016.
Driving the news: The private event will be July 25 at the Metairie home of his ally, former banker Joseph Canizaro, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.
- Former shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger also is an organizer.
- Canizaro hosted a similar event in 2019 and raised nearly $4 million for Trump, the report said.
Zoom in: The invitation says the price is $3,300 per person. For $23,200 per person or per couple, you will get a photo with Trump as well.
