Brechtel Hospitality, which owns Copper Vine, is adding a rooftop venue to the Poydras Street building. Rendering: Courtesy of Diament Public Relations

A new rooftop venue is in the works near the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Driving the news: Brechtel Hospitality is developing a rooftop space on the building that houses Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club, two of its brands.

Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club also are undergoing extensive renovations that will require them to close for some of the summer.

The building is a 10-minute walk to the Superdome.

What's happening: Brechtel is overhauling the building at 1001 Poydras St.

The 6,000-square-foot rooftop venue is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The company hasn't said it if will be part of Copper Vine, Vintage Rock Club or have a separate name.

The latest: Copper Vine will close Aug. 7 through the end of August.

Summer renovations include a remodeled first and second floor dining spaces, with a new floor plan and lighting.

Copper Vine is transitioning to a "restaurant-first" bed-and-breakfast. Rendering: Courtesy of Diament Public Relations

Copper Vine will eventually become the Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a bed-and-breakfast with a "restaurant-first" approach, says a representative for Brechtel. No timeline was released for the opening date of the B&B.

This is a rendering of one of the rooms in Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a "restaurant-first" bed-and-breakfast. Rendering: Courtesy of Diament Public Relations

Meanwhile, Vintage Rock Club closed Friday and will reopen in September.

The renovations will double the size of the nightclub and add a second dance floor and video wall.

Developers also will extend the balcony access on Rampart Street and renovate the bathrooms.