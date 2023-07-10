55 mins ago - Food and Drink
Renderings: New rooftop venue planned near Caesars Superdome
A new rooftop venue is in the works near the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Driving the news: Brechtel Hospitality is developing a rooftop space on the building that houses Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club, two of its brands.
- Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club also are undergoing extensive renovations that will require them to close for some of the summer.
- The building is a 10-minute walk to the Superdome.
What's happening: Brechtel is overhauling the building at 1001 Poydras St.
- The 6,000-square-foot rooftop venue is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
- The company hasn't said it if will be part of Copper Vine, Vintage Rock Club or have a separate name.
The latest: Copper Vine will close Aug. 7 through the end of August.
- Summer renovations include a remodeled first and second floor dining spaces, with a new floor plan and lighting.
- Copper Vine will eventually become the Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a bed-and-breakfast with a "restaurant-first" approach, says a representative for Brechtel. No timeline was released for the opening date of the B&B.
Meanwhile, Vintage Rock Club closed Friday and will reopen in September.
- The renovations will double the size of the nightclub and add a second dance floor and video wall.
- Developers also will extend the balcony access on Rampart Street and renovate the bathrooms.
