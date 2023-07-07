Monster Jam and 13 more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Monster Jam is this weekend at Caesars Superdome. Photo courtesy of Monster Jam.

Looking for weekend plans in New Orleans? Here are some ideas to get you out of the house.

Friday

🍻 Abita Brewery hosts its monthly food truck roundup Friday night. It's family friendly and dog friendly. (Details)

🎭 Tulane's Summer Lyric Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors" all weekend. (Schedule)

👠 Trixie Minx hosts Burlesque Ballroom at The Jazz Playhouse on Friday. (Tickets)

Saturday

🛻 Monster Jam is at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday. (Details)

✨ Taylor Swift-themed events will be held all weekend at various venues, including a glitter party Saturday at Glitter Box. (Details)

🚲 Bike Easy is hosting a free class Saturday morning to teach children how to ride a two-wheel bike. (Details)

🎄 Christmas Magic in July Arts & Crafts Market is Saturday and Sunday at the Pontchartrain Convention Center. (Details)

🧑‍🎨 The New Orleans Museum of Art has its annual family day Saturday for Taylor Scholars, which is a program that offers free admission to the aquarium, zoo and NOMA for students with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. (Details)

🤘 Extreme Metal Fest is at Siberia on Saturday night. (Details)

Sunday

👙 The Royal Sonesta is hosting a pool party Sunday. (Tickets)

🍑 The Opulence Hour Burlesque & Variety Show is Sunday night at The Mason. (Tickets)

All month

🪖 The National WWII Museum is offering half-priced admission for Louisiana residents all month. (Details)

🐟 GW Fins is hosting its annual Fins Feast all month with a three-course prix fixe menu for $50 per person. (Menu)

🎺 Tipitina's is hosting free Friday shows weekly. (Schedule)

More things to do

See Gambit's event calendar for more ideas.