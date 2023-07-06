23 mins ago - News
Lizards are common in New Orleans, but I've never found one in my toilet — until now
My husband had an unpleasant surprise this week: A big ol' lizard was waiting in the toilet in our Metairie home.
- Thankfully, he noticed the intruder before any damage was done.
The big picture: Lizards are common household pests in New Orleans, like roaches and spiders.
- They come and go as they please, but this is the first time I've found one in my toilet.
- We caught it and released it outside.
Zoom out: Their much bigger reptilian cousin, the iguana, is a common toilet invader in Miami, as are snakes.
- They often require professional help for removal.
Meanwhile, in Louisiana, residents need help with another reptilian nuisance: alligators.
- LDWF was called recently after a gator crawled through the doggy door of an Iberia Parish home and had to be removed. Officials think it was seeking relief from the heat.
My thought bubble: All the lights are now on during nighttime bathroom visits. Y'all remember that episode of "In the Heat of the Night" when there was a snake in the toilet?
- That's where I'm at now.
