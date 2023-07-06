Lizards are common in New Orleans, but I've never found one in my toilet — until now

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Yes, that's a big lizard in my toilet. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

My husband had an unpleasant surprise this week: A big ol' lizard was waiting in the toilet in our Metairie home.

Thankfully, he noticed the intruder before any damage was done.

The big picture: Lizards are common household pests in New Orleans, like roaches and spiders.

They come and go as they please, but this is the first time I've found one in my toilet.

We caught it and released it outside.

Zoom out: Their much bigger reptilian cousin, the iguana, is a common toilet invader in Miami, as are snakes.

They often require professional help for removal.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, residents need help with another reptilian nuisance: alligators.

LDWF was called recently after a gator crawled through the doggy door of an Iberia Parish home and had to be removed. Officials think it was seeking relief from the heat.

My thought bubble: All the lights are now on during nighttime bathroom visits. Y'all remember that episode of "In the Heat of the Night" when there was a snake in the toilet?

That's where I'm at now.